Craig Elliott happy with another FA Cup away day for Boston United

Boston United will face their third consecutive FA Cup away fixture - and manager Craig Elliott is more than happy.

The Pilgrims have been drawn against Northern Premier League outfit Hednesford Town in the fourth-qualifying round.

Following wins on the road at Stamford and Sutton Coldfield Town, superstitious Elliott is happy for another away day.

“We’re on a bit of a run away from home. It’s a good pitch at Hednesford and a nice stadium, which makes for a good tie,” he said.

“Both sides will see it as a good opportunity to get into the first round.

“It’s important to go there and be as professional as we can be, hopefully with a full squad.”

United will also do their homework before the fixture on October 19.

“We’ll do exactly the same as the other games,” the manager continued.

“We’ll watch them twice, but I’m aware of a few of their players to be honest.”