Craig Elliott has named his Boston United side to kick off the season against Chester

Andi Thanoj returns to the Boston United starting XI as the Pilgrims prepare to kick off their National League North campaign at home to Chester.

The midfielder, who missed Monday’s county cup win against Stamford, will join Brad Abbott and Tom Platt in a three-man midfield.

Jake Wright will be flanked by Jordan Thewlis and Jay Rollins in a three-pronged attack, with the back four of Ben Middleton, Luke Shiels, Simon Ainge and Alex Whittle will look to protect keeper Peter Crook.

UNITED: Crook, Middleton, Whittle, Thanoj, Ainge, Shiels, Platt, Abbott, Wright, Thewlis, Rollins; Subs: Jackson, Green, Walker, Tuton, Willis.

CHESTER: Griffiths, K. Roberts, Taylor, G. Roberts, Livesey, Grand, Jackson, Stopforth, Waring, Elliott, Dudley; Subs: Waters, Morgan, Burton, Hughes, Mahon.

REF: Aaron Bannister.