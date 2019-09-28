Craig Elliott issues update on Jay Rollins injury for Boston United

Jay Rollins left the York Street pitch on a stretcher this afternoon, but Boston United hope the club captain will be back sooner than first feared.

The winger was injured making a challenge late on in the 2-0 win over Southport, before receiving treatment on his ankle.

But Rollins was up and moving around on crutches after the final whistle.

“I’ve just been in to see him and he seems fine,” manager Craig Elliott said.

“I think there’s no break. It just seems like a heavy challenge and bruising, which I hope it is.

“He’s such an important player, one I couldn’t replace.

“Even the way he got the injury shows what he’s about, he went into the challenge as a winger in the way you’d expect a centre back to go in.

“Fingers crossed he’s ok.”