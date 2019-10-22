Craig Elliott makes FA Cup top priority as he looks to get Boston United’s injured and sick squad back to their best

Craig Elliott says his Boston United side will head to Carshalton Athletic full of belief they can progress to the FA Cup’s second round.

But he knows the Robins will feel the same.

For the fourth successive time this season, the Pilgrims have been drawn away to lower-league opposition in the competition.

Boston will now travel to face Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Carshalton on the weekend of November 9, with £36,000 and a place in round two up for grabs.

“It’s a game both sides will fancy they can win,” Elliott confessed.

“I’m happy with that draw. It’s nice to play a big club, but if I’m honest I want to go as far as possible in this competition.

“We have to believe we can go there and get into the second round.”

Elliott watched the draw from home as Boston cancelled Monday night’s training session due to injury and a sickness bug in the camp.

And now he says that getting his players back to full fitness for the Robins clash is his top priority, despite league matches against Blyth Spartans, York City and AFC Telford United in the meantime.

“I have to be careful how I manage things, that’s in my mind,” added Elliott, who guided Shaw Lane to round one in 2017 before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Mansfield Town.

“We go to Carshalton on the back of two tough away games, but we have to be honest; this is our biggest game now.

“There’s a lot at stake. We won’t underestimate them. We’ll show them respect and we’ll do our homework.

“I’ll try to get to watch them in a midweek game and Rich (chief scout Richard Boryszczuk)will go watch them as well.”