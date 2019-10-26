Craig Elliott reacts to Boston United v Blyth Spartans postponement

Craig Elliott believes that Boston United's postponed contest against Blyth Spartans would have been the perfect preparation for Tuesday night's trip to league leaders York City.

The Pilgrims' scheduled contest was put on hold this morning due to a waterlogged pitch.

Due to their FA Cup involvement, Boston have played just one of their past six matches at the Jakemans Stadium, which will rise to one in eight following visits to York on Tuesday and AFC Telford United next weekend.

Elliott was hoping United - currently three points off fifth-place with a game in hand - would be able to pick up their first National League North victory since September 28 - against a Spartans side currently third-bottom of the table.

"I think it was a good game for us today," he said.

"We had a pretty-much fully-fit squad and it was nice to be at home as well before a difficult away game on Tuesday."

The postponement also means that former Premier League striker Demeaco Duhaney will have to wait to make his Pilgrims debut.

"I was telling him about how good it is to play at home, with the fans behind you," Elliott said of the Huddersfield Town loanee.

"I think it would have helped his confidence to play, but now we start thinking about Tuesday."

