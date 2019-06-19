Crook returns to settle old scores

Peter Crook has returned to the National League North looking to settle some ‘unfinished business’.

The former Harrogate Town keeper has linked up with Boston United following two successful seasons with Hyde United in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier divisions.

However, a play-off semi-final defeat to AFC Fylde in 2016 still sticks in the memory, and Crook wants to get over that by enjoying some glory with the Pilgrims.

“I feel like I have unfinished business at this level, to be honest,” said Crook, who was part of the Town side which was beaten 2-1 on aggregate by the Coasters.

“We had a great season and finished third but I think maybe there was just something we missed that year.

“That’s probably the reason we didn’t go up.

“We lost to Fylde in the play-offs so it would be nice to go further than that.”

Crook and his teammates - which included fellow summer arrivals Luke Shiels and Tom Platt, as well as current Boston midfielder Andi Thanoj - helped Harrogate finish fourth that season, a place above the Pilgrims side who also suffered defeat in the play-off semis, going out 3-2 to North Ferriby after taking a 2-0 first-leg lead north of the Humber.

But the following campaign both sides failed the replicate previous form, Town finishing 11th and United four places further behind.

Crook then moved on to Hyde for two enjoyable campaigns which saw him keep 30 clean sheets in 93 appearances, win promotion to the Evo-Stik Premier from Division One and book his place in last season’s team of the year .

The former Scunthorpe United youth teamer now is ready to test himself in the National League North again.

He added: “I think the level has probably improved in the last two seasons I’ve been at Hyde.

“The standard has improved in the Evo-Stik as well.

“I’ve had two good seasons and been promoted but I still wat to be successful with Boston.”