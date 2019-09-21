Danger, danger! Craig Elliott praises Boston United’s ‘electric’ four following FA Cup win at Stamford

Craig Elliott praised his Boston United side for a ‘superb’ FA Cup win at Stamford.

A week after savaging his squad for an ill-disciplined eight minutes in the 3-0 defeat at Gateshead, the manager was singing from a different hymn sheet at the Zeeco Stadium.

“I think they deserve a lot of credit. I thought they were superb for 90 minutes, stuck to the game plan,” he said.

“Everybody was disciplined and did what they needed to do as we all know it was a potential banana skin.

“They are a decent team, I watched them a couple of weeks ago.

“At times we dominated for large periods and we looked a good team.”

Jordan Thewlis bagged a brace and Dominic Knowles and Jay Rollins also got in on the act.

Those three, and Nicky Walker, drew particular praise from Elliott, even if he admitted Thewlis will be frustrated at not leaving with the match ball.

“He’ll be disappointed not to get his hat-trick, or four or five goals today,” Elliott added.

“He had a lot of chances.

“The front four were electric at times. I put pressure on them at times to be the difference today and, I think, ultimately, they were.”