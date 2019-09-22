Defender Ben Middleton delighted to keep clean sheet on return to Boston United side

Ben Middleton ‘can’t complain’ about his time on he sidelines, but the Boston United defender doesn’t want to give up his place in a hurry.

The right back returned to the Pilgrims’ starting XI for Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup win at Stamford, after being out of favour for the past five games.

But with Karl Byrne injured for the tie at the Zeeco Stadium, Middleton returned to the back four as Boston kept their sixth clean sheet of the season.

“I spoke to the gaffer quite a bit and I can’t complain as Karl’s been doing well,” Middleton said.

“He’s a different player to me, he gets forward and bombs on whereas I’m more of a defending right back. I like to sit back and stay solid.

“It is tough. I’m not a player who likes sitting and watching. I’ve not even been on the bench for the last two or three games, which is tough knowing I’m not going to give my part.

“But I didn’t have my best of games against Gloucester (3-0 defeat) and Karl came in and did well, so I can’t really complain.”

Returning to action for the first time since August 24, on a scorching hot afternoon, may have been a daunting task for some, but Middleton was eager to pull the shirt on again.

“I’ve been keeping fit, doing my own bit, ready to come back into the team,” he added.

“I felt it’s been coming. The result last week (3-0 defeat at Gateshead) gave me the chance to get back in and I thought I did alright.”

Jordan Thewlis scored twice and Dominic Knowles and Jay Rollins also got in on the act as United dominated the game.

“It’s quite tough coming back after not playing fo a few weeks, but the performance was there, clean sheet and a win,” Middleton continued.

“I thought it was a steady performance but we got the result and we’re in the next round, which is the main thing.

“It’s all you can hope for, coming into a back four. As a defender it’s what you want. The four goals are nice but a clean sheet is the main priority.”