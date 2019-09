Boston Town gave signed Ollie Luto on loan.

The 23-year-old defender has joined from Stamford.

He came through the Peterborough United youth ranks and has previous experience with Ilkeston, Coalville and Grantham.

Manager Gary Edgley told bostontownfc.co.uk: “I would like to thank Graham Drury and Stamford for loaning us Ollie, he’s a very good player with loads of experience and will be a great addition."