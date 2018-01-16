Dennis Greene takes over at Boston Town, and joins Paul Wilkinson on the Poachers board

Dennis Greene has been named as the new Boston Town manager - in a week of huge changes at the DWB Stadium.

Greene has replaced Gary Frost in the dug-out, and will become one of two new Poachers directors.

Local businessman Paul Wilkinson has also joined the board, with a view of taking over as chairman when Mick Vines decides to step down from the role.

Greene’s involvement with the club is planned to be a long-term one, with Town hoping the former Boston United and Histon manager can repeat his UCL Premier title-winning exploits with St Neots as they look to become a Northern Premier League outfit.

Greene will join the board as he oversees the creation of a youth academy at the DWB Stadium.

However, his arrival comes at the cost of former manager Gary Frost, who saved the club from relegation last season and took them on this year’s magnificent FA Cup run.

Lori Borbely will remain as the team’s assistant manager as the Poachers travel to face Kirby Muxloe on Saturday (KO 3pm).

For more on the situation at the DWB Stadium, keep logging on to www.bostonstandard.co.uk and see tomorrow’s Boston Standard.