Derby day as Boston Town face the Tigers

Boston Town are looking for their first three points of the season as they host Holbeach United tonight.

The Poachers kicked off their UCL Premier campaign with a 1-1 draw at Harborough on Saturday, Liam Tunstall on target and midfielder Ollie Pinner forced to replaced concussed keeper Michael Emery between the sticks.

Gary Edgley is hoping to welcome a number of injured and unavailable players who missed Saturday’s contest back into the fold for Town’s first home game of the season.

The Tigers will be licking their wounds following their 5-0 home defeat to Loughborough University.

Kick off in this Lincolnshire derby will be at 7.45pm.