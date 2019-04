Boston Town were beaten in their derby clash at Sleaford - as both teams saw red.

The two sides ended the contest with 10 men as Ben Newman and Fraser Bayliss were both dismissed.

The Poachers trailed 2-0 at the interval, just as they did against Newport Pagnell.

Tom Siddons slotted home a penalty and Ewan Armstrong was also on target.

Ollie Pinner pulled one back for Gary Edgley’s side, but again the first half proved costly.