Dominic Knowles in line for Boston United debut

Dominic Knowles looks set to make his Boston United debut against Leamington on Tuesday.

The Pilgrims will host the Brakes at York Street in their third National League North contest of the season, following Saturday’s postponement against Spennymoor.

Manager Craig Elliott says striker Knowles, who injured his calf in pre-season, will be ready for selection.

“One-hunred per cent, he’ll be fit for (the game),” Elliott said.

“I could have rushed him on the bench (for Tuesday’s draw at Alfreton) but I just felt it was something I didn’t need to do.

“He’s ready. As soon as the news came through that Spennymoor was off it’d be naive of me to rush him back.”

Elliott had been impressed by Knowles in early pre-season and admitted to being ‘down in the dumps’ with his injury.

“We’re looking forward to getting him in the team, we need him,” the manager added.

“I’m confident the goals and chances will come. We’ve got too many good players for it not to.”