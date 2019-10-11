Dominic Knowles targets ‘amazing’ finish with Boston United

Dominic Knowles described his start to the season as ‘good’. Now he is targeting an ‘amazing’ finish.

The Boston United striker has netted three goals in 11 games since moving to York Street in the summer.

And after overcoming a calf injury, the striker is hoping to rediscover the scoring form that helped him win National League North promotion with Harrogate.

“They’re good. It’s not amazing,” he said of his goal stats.

“It’s not amazing, but it’s a long season.

“When I was in this league previously I scored 15 in the back end, so it’s a long season with plenty of games and plenty of goals to be scored.

“Any striker wants their stats to be amazing, but as long as I’m performing on the pitch, not just scoring but setting people, up, and playing well, I’m doing alright.”

Knowles has caught the eye with his link up play this season, and admits he has no concerns about dropping deep.

“I probably always played off a little bit as I’m not the strongest or quickest, you’ve always got to try to play to your strengths,” he added.

“I’ve got to time make runs as well. Coming off suits me, but then running in behind also suits me.

“It’s just the balance and playing to your strengths.”