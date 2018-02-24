Down but not out! Greene targets first Boston Town win at struggling Sileby

Dennis Greene has targeted Saturday’s trip to Northampton Sileby Rangers for his first Boston Town win.

The Poachers will travel to face Sileby, who sit second-bottom of the UCL Premier, before hosting Desborough at the DWB on Tuesday evening.

“I think we’re getting better. We’ve had two good performances now,” said Greene, referring to Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Kirby Muxloe and the goalless draw with Daventry.

“We only conceded one in those two games.

“On Saturday we had Jordan Nuttell suspended and we lacked that little bit of finishing quality.

“But the lads are battling hard.

“Sileby are struggling down there so we’re targeting that one for three points.”

Greene has overseen one draw and three defeats since replacing Gary Frost in the dug-out, but he is on the lookout for additional firepower which he believes can help transform the club’s fortunes.

“I’m trying to see if I can get a striker in,” he said.

“We need a bit more quality in the final third, and if someone becomes available then we’ll see what we can do.

“It’s that or see if I can use my contacts to get an academy lad in.”

Greene has been joined in the dug-out by Glyn Creaser.

The two were teammates at Wycombe Wanderers when they played under Martin O’Neill.

Creaser has previous managerial experience with Aylesbury United.

Sileby have lost their last 17 games in a row, conceding 77 times in that sequence.

Kick off at Fernie Fields will be at 3pm.

Desborough, who sit 10th in the United Counties League Premier Division, have lost their previous two contests, but beat third-placed Holbeach United before that.

Tuesday’s match at the DWB kicks off at 8pm.