“Down in the dumps!” Boston United signing Dominic Knowles sidelined by injury

Craig Elliott says Boston United striker Dominic Knowles is ‘down in the dumps’ after suffering an injury setback.

The summer signing could be out for a few weeks after suffering a calf strain in the warm-up ahead of tonight’s pre-season clash with Grimsby Town.

“He’s down in the dumps, like I am,” manager Elliott said.

“I’m really gutted for th lad, he’s pulled his calf in the warm-up.

“He’s not missed a minute of training and he’s been fantastic.

“If I had to pick a player who’s impressed me most and I’m looking forward to seeing it’s him.

“I can’t tell you how well he’s applied himself and he’s looked classy in training. I’m gutted for the lad we just hope it’s not too bad.”

However, Elliott admitted he’d rather the former Harrogate striker missed out game time now and not during the season.

“The positive we can take is he’s not missed training and he’s got a good base of fitness already,” he added.

“Fingers crossed he gets a bit of luck he deserves.”

Nicky Walker sat out tonight’s friendly with the Mariners as he continues his recovery from a knee injury which sidelined him towards the end of last season.

“It’s a funny one with Nicky,” Elliott added.

“He started training and had a bit of a setback with a bad collision. “I’m hoping next week he might be able to join in some of the games.

“I’m hoping it’s not too bad but he missed the end of last season and he’s playing catch up.

“He’s missed the start of the last two seasons and I said to him it’s important to get him playing.

“To be fair, he’s done all the running and it’s just match fitness he needs.”