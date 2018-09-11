Edgley aims to plug his goalscoring gap

Gary Edgley is hoping to bring in a ‘proven’ goalscorer after losing strikers Cameron Johnson and Scott Coupland.

In a frustrating week for the new Poachers boss, the two attackers both departed the DWB Stadium before Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to Eynesbury Rovers.

Meanwhile, midfielder Richard Ford announced after the contest that he had also chosen to move on.

“We’ve got the lads that we’ve got and I’m speaking to another centre forward,” said Edgley after Johnson joined Deeping Rangers and Coupland linked up with Harrowby United.

“We believe he will come. He’s a proven, prolific goalscorer, something we need at the moment.”

While Edgley was frustrated to lose his forwards, he admitted that the playing style and personnel at the DWB Stadium wasn’t getting the best out of Coupland, while Yorkshire-based Johnson was having problems getting to Boston for games.

Now, as Boston have a blank weekend, he is looking to work with his players on getting the most out of scoring opportunities.

“In the last three games we’ve created gilt-edged chances and not scored from them,” he addd.

“These lads were present for the first two games and it’s something we need to work on.”