Edgley brings defender to Boston Town - at the second attempt

Grantham Town youth teamer George McCartney has linked up with Boston Town.

Gary Edgley has added the 20-year-old to his defensive options.

“This is the second time I have tried to sign George. He’s another very good young player to roll off Mark Bland’s Grantham Town academy,” the manager told bostontownfc.co.uk

“He’s a very talented left back and I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing his progression while at Boston Town.”

The Poachers travel to face Cogenhoe United on Saturday (KO 3pm).