Edgley excited by new-look Boston Town squad

Gary Edgley admits to being excited about the Boston Town squad he has assembled this summer.

The Poachers, who may still add to their playing staff this week, kick off their United Counties League Premier Division campaign with a curtain-raiser at Harborough Town on Saturday.

“In terms of the squad I’ve got, I’m extremely happy,” Edgley told The Standard.

“If you’d have told me 10 months ago that these would be the players I’ve got here I would have snapped your hand off.

“I probably wouldn’t have believed you, but I’d snap your hand off 100 per cent.”

It’s not just the quality of player assembled that has impressed the boss.

“The attitudes have been spot on from everyone,” he continued.

“Everyone’s done what we asked of them and there’s been no moaning.

“In all of our pre-season matches we’ve finished the stronger.

“We started early this summer because we wanted to get the lads fit and looking sharp and they’ve done that.

“I can’t question the work they’ve put in.”

Saturday’s contest at the HTFC Community Ground kicks off at 3pm.

On Tuesday evening Lincolnshire rivals Holbeach United visit the DWB Stadium (KO 7.45pm).

How new sin bin rule will affect Poachers

PHOTO GALLERY: Town v Wyberton