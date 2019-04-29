Edgley extends Poachers stay

Boston Town boss Gary Edgley has agreed to stay with the club for next season - and he has big plans for the Poachers.

The manager, who replaced Dennis Greene early into the campaign, had initially taken on the role in a short-term capacity before extending his stay until the end of the campaign.

But after positive talks with the board, Edgley says he can begin plotting for next season.

“The lads have all agreed to stay and nobody says they want to go anywhere else,” he told The Standard.

“We showed when we played the top six or eight teams that we’re not a million miles away.

“We’re not as good as they are, but we’re close and if we bring in three quality players then we can kick on.

“I mean kick on in a big way, finish higher up the league and do well in a few cups.

“I know the three players I want and hopefully we can get that sorted as soon as possible.”

With the club having paid off historic rent to its landlords, Edgley believes Town are now in a more positive position to help him fulfil his vision for the club.

This includes ground improvements, sprucing up the playing service and fresh matchday and training kits.

“We want to make this club a place where people think ‘I want to play football there’,” Edgley added.

“Our volunteers do a fantastic job and we have a few more volunteers now which helps us out and takes the pressure off a few others.”

Edgley confirmed that Lori Borbely will remain his assistant with John Baker and Jack Medley staying on as coaches.

Town ended their United Counties League Premier Division campaign with a 2-0 win over Northampton ON Chenecks.

The club will operate a reserve side next season - and they are on the lookout for a management team.

The Poachers have recently run affiliated sides in the Lincolnshire League and FA Under 21 Development League.

But after a campaign with no second string, the Poachers are looking to bolster their ranks once more.

Anyone interested in being part of the management and coaching team is asked to send their name and contact details via direct message on Twitter or Facebook. As well as a manager and coaches, the club are looking for support staff.

The division the team hope to play in has not yet been confirmed.