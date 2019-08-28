Edgley hails Boston Town squad, staff and chairman following ‘massive’ FA Cup win

Gary Edgley believes that hard work paid off as Boston Town won last night’s FA Cup replay at Leicester Nirvana.

After the two sides couldn’t be separated on Saturday, Fraser Bayliss scored the only goal of the game at the second time of asking to take the Poachers into the first qualifying round, where they will face Kirby Muxloe.

“It was a massive result for the club,” Edgley said.

“I was disappointed on Saturday that we didn’t get the result. We had more chances in that game.

“But our defence looks so solid now, and when we took the lead last night I felt we would go on to win it.

“We deserved to win it and the boys were great. They put in a lot of hard work and it paid off.”

Last night’s £2,890 prize money, added to the £2,250 picked up from the extra-preliminary round win over Mulbarton Wanderers, has swelled the club’s coffers considerably.

The winners of the next round will take home £4,500.

“The money is really important at this level,” Edgley said.

“A good cup run is huge. A really good cup run means we can start next season in a good position.

“You really can’t underestimate what it can mean to a team.

“We wanted to win two (FA) Cup games and finish in the top 10 in the league. Now we want to win another cup game at least.”

Edgley was also quick to praise his players, staff and chairman Mick Vines.

“The chairman deserves a lot of credit,” he added.

“Last season we sat down and I told him I wanted to bring in young players who would develop with us. He backed me and he didn’t have to do that.

“This season we’ve brought in a few more experienced players, but we’ve still got a lot of young lads in there who are playing really well and wanting to learn.

“I have to give credit to my team. Lori Borbely, my assistant, and coaches John Baker and Jack Medley.

“The job they do is fantastic; in training, working with the lads. They even have to keep me calm at times.”