Edgley impressed with game management as Boston Town secure comfortable win over Kirby Muxloe

Gary Edgley described Saturday’s second half against Kirby Muxloe as a ‘damp squib’ - which pleased him immenseley.

The Poachers boss praised his side’s game management and attitude after a first-half double secured their 2-0 win over the struggling visitors.

Danny Horton converted a penalty and Liam Tunstall made it 2-0.

After the break the Poachers battled following the dismissal of Ollie Pinner, while Travis Portas pulled off a late penalty save.

“I spoke with the players at length at half-time about managing the game in the second half and I felt we did that,” he told bostontownfc.co.uk.

“The second half was a damp squib which is how I wanted it. We had a two-goal cushion that was enough.

“The only two things worth talking about were a sending off with 25 minutes to go for two yellows for one of my players and a harsh penalty given against us for an alleged shove, but my keeper Portas pulled off a great save to give himself another clean sheet.”

“It was great for us to get back to winning ways and to have kept another clean sheet.”