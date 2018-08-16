Edgley is announced as new Boston Town manager, following Greene’s departure

Gary Edgley is the new Boston Town manager.

Club chairman Mick Vines told The Standard that the former Poachers coach has been given the chance to prove himself following the departure of Dennis Greene.

Edgley will officially take over on Monday, with player-director Lori Borbely looking after the team at Rugby Town on Saturday.

“We’ve worked with Gary before so we know him well,” said Vines, who stated the club received six strong applications for the role.

“We’ve given him six weeks, two months to get the results and he knows that and wants to get the team performing.

“He’s got some tough games coming up. But we wanted to go with somebody who knows the club and players.”

Edgley has previously been Gary Frost’s coach at Town.

Vines added that he expects the squad, including Greene’s recent signings, to remain with the DWB Stadium club, adding that ‘five or six’ former players have also shown an interest in returning.

Greene joined the club late last season at a time when Paul Wilkinson looked set to take over from Vines as chairman and also invest heavily in the club.

He left by ‘mutual consent’ on Tuesday.

“We leave as friends,” Vines said.

“We don’t like saying goodbye to managers and they don’t like leaving, but we couldn’t go on as we were.

“Dennis was sold a dream but that hasn’t happened.

“But we wish Dennis well. You know what he’s like, exuberant, always on fire.”