Edgley jokes Boston Town 'can't have it all' after Leicester Nirvana match is postponed
Gary Edgley joked that he 'can't have it all' after Boston Town's clash at Leicester Nirvana was postponed.
A waterlogged Hamilton Park pitch - which has seen Nirvana's last two attempt to host Westfields in the FA Vase also fall foul of the conditions - means the Poachers have not played a match since the 3-0 defeat at Rothwell Corinthians on October 22.
While Edgley admitted the recent postponement against Oadby 'felt like a win' due to his squad being ravaged by injury, it wasn't the same emotion today.
"It is frustrating on this occasion," he said.
"We've got a couple of lads back in and four on the bench.
"We had a good training session on Wednesday and we were looking forward to it. But we can't have it all."
Town return to action on Tuesday evening, hosting Harrowby United in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy (KO 7.45pm).