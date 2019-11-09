Edgley jokes Boston Town 'can't have it all' after Leicester Nirvana match is postponed

Gary Edgley.

A waterlogged Hamilton Park pitch - which has seen Nirvana's last two attempt to host Westfields in the FA Vase also fall foul of the conditions - means the Poachers have not played a match since the 3-0 defeat at Rothwell Corinthians on October 22.

While Edgley admitted the recent postponement against Oadby 'felt like a win' due to his squad being ravaged by injury, it wasn't the same emotion today.

"It is frustrating on this occasion," he said.

"We've got a couple of lads back in and four on the bench.

"We had a good training session on Wednesday and we were looking forward to it. But we can't have it all."