Edgley picks up first Boston Town win following ‘turbulent week’

Boston Town boss Gary Edgley was delighted to pick up his first win withy the club.. after being forced to do it the hard way.

The Poachers beat basement boys Wellingborough Whitworth to earn win number one of the season in what the manager called a ‘turbulent week’.

Having lost experienced campaigners Loz and james Lambley, Simon Ashton and Richard Ford to Skegness Town, Edgley fielded a side with an average age of just 20.

But they did the club proud with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Dom Goddard and Robert Raducan.

“After another turbulent week at Boston I was glad to pick up my first win,” Edgley said.

“Before and during the game I could feel the tension in the ground from players and spectators desperate for us to get a win.

“In a game that, in all honesty, should have been over after 30 minutes, we were hanging on for the final five minutes after Whitworths pulled a goal back late on.”

However, despite the late rally from Wellingborough, Edgley was full of enthusiasm for his side’s first-half display.

He added: “The first 45 minutes was the best I have seen from Boston so far since I have been here.

“The football we played at a quick tempo and the amount of chances we created was a joy to watch.

“We scored in the 10th minute which settled everyone down with our second coming 10 minutes later.

“But I honestly don’t know how we then didn’t score four or five more goals in that first half.

“In the second half Whitworths tried to have a real go, but the game became very scrappy and stop-start.

“Saying that, again we should really have scored another two or three goals.

“But for such a young team (average age of 20), the lads showed great character and determination to make sure we got a well deserved three points.”

Town travel to face Peterborough Northern Star in UCL Knockout Cup action tomorrow (Tuesday) and Newport Pagnell Town in the UCL Premier on Saturday (KO 3pm).