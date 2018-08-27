Edgley pledges to strengthen Boston Town squad

Gary Edgley has pledged to bring in new faces to strengthen his Boston Town squad this week.

Defender Andy Parish, previously of Skegnes Town and Lincoln Moorlands Railway, made his debut in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Holbeach United.

Boston Town v Holbeach. Photos: David Dawson.

And Edgley believes he could be the first of a few fresh faces at the DWB Stadium.

“I’m looking to strengthen with some new faces being added to the team this week, which will improve the squad and give much-needed competition for places,” he said.

“This is a work in progress after only having the last week to work with the team, but already I’m confident we are going in the right direction.

“I’ve had a fantastic response and backing from the players, which I need if we are to get the club to where I believe it should be.”

Boston Town v Holbeach. Photos: David Dawson.

Edgley’s first game was a derby defeat to the Tigers, who scored through former Poacher Josh Ford and Spencer Tinkler.

“I knew this would be a tough first game and the result would show that, but I was more than happy with the performance from my players,” Edgley said.

“As a group I think we played well enough to get something from the game, but individual errors proved costly as they do at this level.

“Holbeach were very well-organised and are a tough team to break down.

Boston Town v Holbeach. Photos: David Dawson.

“Having said that, we missed three one-on-ones with their keeper, and if any of them go in it’s a different game.”

Edgley added: “I was pleased with my defence overall and my two central midfielders, so it was disappointing to have conceded two soft goals.

“Our energy levels were good for most part, but the squad is nowhere near the fitness levels I’m looking for.”

Town will return to action on Saturday as they travel to face Gorleston in the FA Vase (KO 3pm).

Boston Town v Holbeach. Photos: David Dawson.

Boston Town v Holbeach.