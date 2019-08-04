Edgley praises Boston Town ‘legend’ Ollie Pinner as injured midfielder pulls off goalkeeping heroics again

Gary Edgley praised ‘legend’ Ollie Pinner as the injured Boston Town player once again donned the gloves as an emergency keeper.

Liam Tunstall was on target for the under-strength Poachers as they began their UCL Premier campaign with a 1-1 draw at Harborough Town.

But it was at the other end where keeper Michael Emery - standing in for missing Travis Portas - suffered concussion and Pinner, who wasn’t expected to play, filled in.

It wasn’t the first time the long-standing club servant had donned the gloves.

Two years ago he pulled off similar heroics in an FA Cup win at Dereham, following an injury to keeper James Lambley.

"So proud of my players today to go to a very good team who play on a 4G pitch and get a point,” boss Edgley told bostontownfc.co.uk.

“Really wanted to start the season with three points, but after losing our stand-in keeper at half time with concussion the Boston Town legend Ollie Pinner stepped in.

“He was actually ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury and was only named on the bench so he could sit with us.

“And to be honest, we had easily the better chances in the second half but a point is a point and we are off and running."

Harborough failed to convert a penalty in a contest where Portas, Lee Beeson, Fraser Bayliss, Dan Moulds and Alex Beck were all unavailable for Town.