Edgley targeting a top-10 Town finish

Gary Edgley says he will happily ‘walk away’ from Boston Town if he doesn’t raech the targets he has set himself for next season.

The Poachers boss wants to guide the club to a top-10 finish in the United Counties League Premier Division.

Edgley has ambitions of transforming Town from relegation battlers to a force in the division.

“We need to be competing with the teams in the top six-eight places,” he told The Standard.

“The chairman hasn’t put any demands on us, but I told him that if we don’t finish in the top 10 this season then I’ll happily walk away if the club sees fit.

“The (financial) problems that have been there in the past have been sorted, the club doesn’t have any debt now.

“That means we should be in a position to do more than just avoid relegation.

“If we’re not improving then I will have to look at myself.

“Maybe I didn’t do something right, maybe I didn’t get the right players.”

Town have a proud history of being one of the UCL Premier’s top sides.

But since the departure of longstanding manager Bob Don-Duncan in 2010, the dug-out stability that chairman Mick Vines has been desperate for has failed to materialise with a succession of managers joining and leaving the Tattershall Road club.

Don-Duncan’s final season saw the Poachers finish fifth in the table, but since his departure the team has only managed two further top-10 finishes - seventh under Martyn Lakin in 2011 and 10th with Ian Dunn and Matt Hocking at the helm in 2013.

Now Edgley says it is time for the club to raise the bar.

“We need to get this club back to the level it’s been used to and competing with teams like Holbeach and Pinchbeck,” he added.

“In the past we’ve celebrated beating Holbeach like it’s a cup final.

“Yes, it’s a derby and you want to win, but this club has been used to being at the level Holbeach are at now.”