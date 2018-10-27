Edgley targets top-10 Town finish

Gary Edgley doesn’t believe his Boston Town squad are in a relegation dogfight - and he has set his side the target of a top-10 finish.

After rebuilding the Poachers team, including new arivals Danny Horton and Jacob Fenton this week, the manager is adamant his side will begin the climb the United Counties League Premier Division table.

“People are still asking me ‘do you think you’ll stay up this season?’,” Edgley said.

“I’m looking at them and thinking ‘I want to drag us into the top 10’.

“That’s where I want us to be.

“We’ve had a terrible start, we know that.

“But with the players we’ve got in and players to come back in we’ll get stronger.”

Town return to action on Saturday at Kirby Muxloe (KO 3pm).