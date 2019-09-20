Edgley tells Boston Town to ‘have agood go’ at FA Cup rivals Leek Town

Gary Edgley has told his Poachers squad to take the game to Leek Town – claiming they have ‘nothing to lose’.

Boston Town return to FA Cup action this weekend as they host the Blues at the DWB Stadium.

And Edgley won’t be playing for a replay in Staffordshire next week, believing that having a good go at the higher-level opposition will be his side’s best chance of causing an upset.

“We’ve set up to be hard to break down and difficult to beat this season,” he said.

“If you look at a lot of our results you can see we’ve not conceded a lot of goals.

“But I think we have to approach the game differently on Saturday and have a good go at them. We’ve got nothing to lose.

“We don’t want to stick 10 behind the ball and play for a draw. We want to play a bit more expansively to be fair, hopefully get something from the game and give the crowd something they can enjoy.”

The Poachers have already banked £9,640 in prize money this season as they beat Mulbarton Wanderers, Leicester Nirvana and Kirby Muxloe on their way to the second qualifying round.

The pre-season target was to win two rounds.

And now that anything else is seen as a bonus, Edgley is desperate for his side to go out and express themselves, even if he knows that Leek, who sit second in the Northern Premier League’s South East Division, will be a tough nut to crack.

“I watched them at Cleethorpes on Saturday,” said Edgley, who served the final game of his three-match ban in the Knockout Cup clash at Melton Town on Tuesday evening.

“They’re a well-organised side and they don’t concede a lot of goals.

“But Cleethorpes had a go and it worked for them. I know they’re playing at a higher level than us, but this is a one-off game.”

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Cleethorpes ended Leek’s six-game winning start to the season.

Kick-off will be at 3pm.