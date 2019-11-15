Edgley tells Boston Town to turn DWB Stadium into a 'fortress'

Edgley wants home comforts at the DWB Stadium.

The Poachers host Cogenhoe United on Saturday in the second of three consecutive home games.

And boss Gary Edgley, who set his side a target of a top-10 finish this campaign, is desperate to make the most of home advantage.

"For our home games we have to make the place like a fortress," he said.

"Anyone who comes to us and gets anything, they have to earn it.

"We have to make it as tough as we can for any team here."

Following Saturday's postponement at Leicester Nirvana, due to a waterlogged pitch, Town haven't played a UCL Premier game since October 22, despite claiming a 1-0 county cup win against Harrowby down Tattershall Road on Tuesday.

Edgley is now calling on his squad, bolstered by a number of returns from injury, to begin climbing the table.

"We're at home and we want to start putting a run together," he added.

"The squad we've got, we need to be trying to win as manay games as possible."