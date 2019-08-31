Edgley to make changes as Boston Town prepare to sink their teeth into Quorn

Gary Edgley will have to chop and change his Boston Town squad as they face more cup action.

The Poachers travel to face Quorn in the FA Vase this afternoon, just four days after their FA Cup replay win at Leicester Nirvana.

It will be the club’s third cup match in a row, which means Edgley will look to make changes to his starting XI as the Poachers prepare for a fixture backlog.

“We’ve got to be mindful. We’ve got a big squad this season and lots of good players who haven’t been playing,” he said.

“We’ve got FA Cup, FA Vase and league cup games coming up, while other teams are already getting away from us in the league.

“We’ve got to be careful. There are also lads who haven’t played as much as they’d want and we have to give them a chance as well.

“Otherwise why are they here?”

Quorn have made a good start to their United Counties League Premier Division season, sitting eighth following a win and two draws from their first four contests.

They also secured a 4-1 win at Oadby Town in the UCL Knockout Cup, although they were beaten at home by Sherwood Colliery - who are backed by £40m EuroMillions winner Gareth Bull - in the FA Cup.

Today’s match also pits Edgley against Quorn boss Martin Carruthers, a former Aston Villa, Stoke City and Boston United attacker, who has previously managed Basford Town.

“Martin Carruthers is someone I’ve spoken to regularly since getting the job here,” the Poachers boss said.

“He’s had a great career as a player and he’s a good manager too.

“It’ll be a tough game and we’ll probably make a few changes, but we still try to win every game.”

Kick off at Farley Way will be at 3pm.