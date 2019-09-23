Either opponent will ‘fancy their chances’! Craig Elliott reacts to Boston United’s FA Cup draw

Craig Elliott doesn’t have a preference about who Boston United will face in the FA Cup - believing either opponent will ‘fancy their chances’.

The Pilgrims will travel to face the winners of Kettering Town and Sutton Coldfiled, who will replay tomorrow night (Tuesday) following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Latimer Park.

“What it does do is give me the opportunity to go and watch them in the replay,” Elliott said.

“We would have liked to have been at home, but it is what it is. You don’t get to pick and choose in this competition.”

Boston won 2-0 at Kettering in National League North earlier this season, while Elliott is no stranger to Southern League Sutton Coldfield either.

“I know about Sutton Coldfield from my days at Shaw Lane,” he said.

“We had a few battles down there and I won a few games on the 3G pitch.

“Kettering we know all about and won there recently, but the thing is I think both teams will fancy their chances as they’ve got a home draw.

“That’s the first thing we’ve got to prepare for.”

The third qualifying round match will take place on October 5.