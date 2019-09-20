Elliott desperate to ‘improve’ Boston United’s FA Cup record

Craig Elliott believes it’s time for Boston United to put together a memorable FA Cup run.

The competition has proven a mostly miserable one for the Pilgrims in recent seasons.

They haven’t reached the competition’s first round as a non-league club since 1997’s 2-1 defeat at Ilkeston, while Boston have only won two of their past seven matches in the competition.

And the last time United beat a higher-level club in the competition was a 2-0 success at Southport in 2008.

“I’m fully aware of the record at Boston and we want to improve that,” said Elliott (pictured), whose side travel to face Stamford on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“We want to get into the next round of the cup.”

Elliott’s only FA Cup clash with United to date was last season’s 2-0 defeat to Peterborough Sports.

But the previous year he guided seventh-tier Shaw Lane to the first round, where they were beaten 3-1 by Mansfield Town.

“A good cup run can build momentum. It keeps everyone - the players, the fans - interested in something else and gives you that bit extra,” he added.

“It’s done that for my teams in the past. You can build confidence and a bit more team spirit on a cup run. We want to do well in the cups and the league.”