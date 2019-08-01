Elliott encourages strikers to ‘play with freedom’ as Boston United go looking for goals

Craig Elliott promised Boston United fans a goalscoring number nine - now he says it is up to his attackers to fight to be that player.

The Pilgrims boss was frustrated by the lack of a 20-goal attacker at his disposal last season, and vowed to get that right this summer.

Elliott has since brought in Jordan Thewlis, Dominic Knowles, Jake Wright, Tom Clare and Shaun Tuton to compete for places alongside club captain Jay Rollins and last season’s top marksman Nicky Walker, begging the question who exactly did he have in mind to be that forward he craved?

“That’s down to the players now,” Elliott said.

“We’ve got great competition for places. What I do like about us, we’re not a one man team.

“You’ve seen that in the past, if we took someone out the team we were no-longer the same team.

“We’ve got two, three, four options in positions now. I’m really happy.”

One eyecatching aspect of United’s pre-season has been how well the attackers - and those supporting them - have worked together to create opportunities.

Ellitt has been pleased that competition for places has not turned his strikers greedy.

“We’ve tried to work on that in training, limiting the touches people have and picking the right options,” he told The Standard.

“There’s been a lot of good decision making in pre-season.

“In the heat of the battle, where there’s bigger crowds and better teams, I hope people don’t take an extra touch due to pressure or nervousness. I hope we can play with freedom.

“There mght be a few groans at home if someone makes a bad pass, but just come back with a simpler touch next time. That’s what I tried to work on.”

Indeed, the team ethic that United have been working is what the manager believes will make his side greater than the sum of their parts.

“It’ll be the best team that’s successful in this league, not the best players,” Elliott added.

“We’ve got depth and that’s what it’s about. Different types of players.”

