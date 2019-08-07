Elliott fuming as Boston United’s Spennymoor match is postponed

Craig Elliott was ‘fuming’ after discovering Boston United’s contest at Spennymoor Town has been postponed.

The Pilgrims were scheduled to travel to Brewery Field on Saturday. However, the match will be rescheduled.

The Moors requested to play their first four fixtures of the campaign away from home due to work being carried out at their ground.

Although this request was not met by the National League, the contest will still not be able to go ahead.

“I’m fuming to be honest,” said Elliott, who believes an alternative venue could have been found.

“I just think it’s not right. People have known about this for a long time and things could have been put in place.

“They’ve done all they can to get the game on but what can you do? It’s been taken out of our hands.

“I think the one positive is is we’ll have two training sessions and prepare for next Tuesday (against Leamington).

“Hopefully, we’ll be fresh and ready for that.”

Some Boston fans were also left frustrated by the decision, with some reporting to have booked weekend breaks in the north east to coincide with the contest.

A new date is to be set for the match.