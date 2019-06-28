Elliott hails Boston United’s pre-season ‘hunger’, gives thumbs up to new training facilities

Boston United are preparing for the National League North campaign at training facilities that would leave some Football League sides green with envy.

The Pilgrims have moved training from Nottinghamshire to Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium facilities this season, with manager Craig Elliott adamant the switch has made it easier to attract the players he wanted.

But it’s not just geography that’s aiding the Pilgrims.

“The training facilities are fantastic and it’s been a really positive start,” Elliott said.

“They’re very professional and the players are lucky to have them.

“We’ve got an indoor gym, 4G pitch, track, some nice hills and a lakeside run.

“There are professional teams who don’t have what we’re using.”

While the facilities are helping the Pilgrims, the manager has also given the thumbs up to his players, who have reported back fresh and ready to go.

“I can’t deny that it’s been one of the best starts to pre-season since I’ve been in management,” Elliott continued.

“The lads look fit and sharp and there’s a feelgood factor.”

Following the summer rebuild the new-look squad all have something to prove as they fight for places in the team.

But for some, players like Jordan Thewlis and Jay Rollins, who both missed chunks of last season, it is an opportunity to begin afresh and put those frustrations behind them.

“I look at it as hunger,” said Elliott.

“There are some players who haven’t played as many games as they would have wanted last season.

“But I don’t see that as a negative, they’re good players who have a hunger to do well this season.

“Jay was one of the lads saying it was important to have a good pre-season as he’s not really had one for a couple of years.”

Elliott has also been impressed with the trailists currently training with the Pilgrims.

There are currently 16 players on the books for the 2019-20 campaign, but scope to add to the numbers.

“I think a squad of 18 or 19 is about right,” Elliott added.

“Maybe a few on non-contract or dual contracts with other clubs.

“There are some good lads on trial with us but it’s a bit early to make judgements until you’ve seen them play a few games.”

United’s league fixtures will be released next Wednesday.

Visit www.bostonstandard.co.uk to discover the Pilgrims’ schedule.