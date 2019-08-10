Elliott not concerned by Peter Crook’s ‘big saves’ for Boston United

Peter Crook’s early impact at Boston United isn’t causing Craig Elliott any concerns.

The former Harrogate Town and Hyde keeper has pulled of a string of sublime stops to help earn his side points in their opening fixtures against Chester and Alfreton, currently keeping last season’s Player of the Year George Willis on the bench.

And while Elliott would rather his number one had quiet, inactive afternoons, he isn’t losing any sleep.

“I don’t mind that, it’s good for his confidence,” the manager said.

“I think he’s done really well. He’s started his career at Boston United superbly.

“We’re lucky to have two good ones (goalkeepers). But Pete’s there to do what he does well.

“Over the course of a season you need your keeper to be making saves. That’s why he’s there.

“It just so happens he’s making big saves for us.”

Crook and defenders Luke Shiels and Simon Ainge have an understanding stretching back to their days at Harrogate Town together.

The trio have not been afraid to play neat passing trangles around the box, or move the ball out from the back.

It’s a skill Elliott wants his team to offer, but maybe not all the time.

“Possibly not as often as we have done in the first half,” he said reflecting on the ball playing at Alfreton.

“The pitch was nice but we took it too far. We’ve got to get the balance right. We don’t want to make errors in deep areas.”