Elliott offers Boston United trialists their chance to shine

Craig Elliott is intending to cast his eye over a handful of Boston United hopefuls this evening.

The Pilgrims travel to face Worksop in their second warm-up match, with trialists offered their chance to stake a claim for a deal.

The trialists - including Karl Byrne, who scored the winner against Grimsby Town last Thursday - will be joined by the players who came on for the final 30 minutes of that contest, including George Green, Jonathan Wafula, Alex Whittle and George Willis.

Nicky Walker, who is overcoming a knee problem, may also get his first run-out of the summer.

“I think there’ll be five or six trialists added to the five or six lads who came on to gain match fitness,” Elliott said.

“They’ll provbably get 60 minutes to gain match fitness and then we’ll look at Scunthorpe on Wednesday, which we will treat as a serious match.”

Kick off will be at 7.30pm.