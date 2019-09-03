Elliott praises Boston United’s ‘proper National League North victory’ at Kettering

Craig Elliott praised Boston United’s battling mentality as they recorded their first away win of the season.

Jay Rollins and a Sam Cartwright own goal secured the 2-0 victory at Kettering Town as the Pilgrims moved up to ninth, a point off the top seven.

It was United’s first midweek away league win since a victory at Bradford Park Avenue in February 2016, that season being the last time Boston finished in the play-off spots.

It may be too early to start looking for omens, but United reaching 280 minutes without conceding is certainly a good platform to build upon.

“It was a proper National League North victory, you have to scrap and it wasn’t pretty at times,” Elliott said.

“We’ve played a lot better and lost or drawn at times.

“I like them wins, we haven’t had enough of them since I’ve been here. They’re the ones that get you the places you want to be.

“The back four had to keep us in the game and it’s about winning games of football and that’s what we need to do.

“It was a good midweek win away from home.”

Giving the thumbs up to defenders Simon Ainge and Luke Shiels, the manager added: “They tick the boxes of what a National League North centre back looks like.

“They’re good old-fashioned defenders who head it and volley it when you need them to.

“You can include the whole back four.”