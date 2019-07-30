Elliott praises his ‘terrifying’ Boston United squad as they complete pre-season campaign

Craig Elliott labelled his Boston United side ‘terrifying’ after they completed their pre-season campaign unbeaten.

The Pilgrims scored 12 times in five matches, booking their place in the Lincs Senior Cup semi-finals along the way with victories over Scunthorpe United and Stamford.

The real business may be getting underway this Saturday as they kick off their National League North campaign at home to Chester, but Elliott believes his new-look squad deserve credit for the way they have grown together since they reported back for training in June.

“I’d rather be unbeaten than lose every game,” he said following last night’s 3-0 victory over the Daniels.

“It does mean something as we’re in a semi-final, and I said to people I want us to be competitive in this competition. We’ve done that.”

Jake Wright marked his return with a brace and defender Simon Ainge opened his account with a late header in a game that threatened to boil over in the latter stages.

“It was a really good game. I’m really glad we had a game like that, a few tackles and bookings,” Elliott said.

“I think we needed that edge and aggression. I’m really pleased with that performance.

“We talked about being fast starters, pressing and turning the screw early doors and we’ve done that in most pre-season games.

“That’s been the pleasing thing.

“If we get the right possession we’ve got players who are terrifying to play against one on one, and that’s been the key.”

United only named four substitutes last night with Jonathan Wafula, Shaun Tuton and Dominic Knowles missing through injury and Ashley Jackson and Andi Thanoj unavailable.

While Wafula’s knee injury looks set to rule him out of contention for the start of the season, Elliott expects the other four to be eligible for selection on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Wright nets twice as Boston beat Stamford

Knowles targets Chester return