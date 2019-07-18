Elliott ready to add to his Boston United squad

Craig Elliott will be adding to his Boston United squad in the ‘next few days’ - but the Pilgrims manager is remaining tight-lipped about who he wants to bring in.

While Elliott has been impressed with the hopefuls currently training with the club, he admits he is also having his head turned elsewhere.

“There’s bits happening behind the scenes in terms of good players available,” Elliott told The Standard following the Iron clash.

“I want to make sure I get that right. I don’t want the numbers for numbers’ sake, I want the quality.

“I thought there were some stand-out players again tonight and we’ll have to do some business in the next few days.”

Former Barnsley striker Shaun Tuton, central defender Chris Robertson, who spent last season at Swindon Town, and ex-AFC Fylde full back Arlen Birch all signed county forms to feature in the 4-2 Lincs Senior Cup victory over Scunthorpe.

Irishman Karl Byrne, who has looked sharp at right back in pre-season, was also at York Street for the contest, but was rested due to sore calves.

“I’ve watched a lot of him over the years and he’s a top player,” Elliott said of Tuton, who spent last season with National League North rivals Spennymoor and Chorley.

“I have tried to sign him a few times since I’ve been at Boston and I do think his best position is down the middle, he did outstanding for the goal.

“In his best position he will be a real asset for any team.”

