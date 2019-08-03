Elliott refuses to be downbeat following Boston United’s Chester draw

Craig Elliott refused to be downbeat following Boston United’s opening day point against Chester.

Jordan Thewlis’ deflected effort gave Boston the lead, only for George Waring to head home less than two minutes later.

“You’re always looking to get your first points as quickly as possible, although there were a number of things we could have done better,” Elliott said.

“But we played a team who are one of the favourites to win the league.

“In the second half I thought it was better. In the first half we went off the script and I think that comes from emotion and nervous energy for the first game of the season.

“It was disappointing and we addressed that at half time. We were better second half but without creating the chances we wanted to.”

The stifling heat played its part in a contest which fizzled out midway through the second half.

“It was a poor game, if I’m honest. It was cagey. Two good teams cancelling each other out,” the manager continued.

“They settled for a point and we found it hard, as they were deep, to find those opportunities. But it’s not all doom and gloom.”

Reflecting on the two goals, Elliott added: “I think that’s where we didn’t get the win today. I think if you go in 1-0 at half time they have to come out and create gaps.

“It was a poor goal from our point of view.”

It could have been worse for Boston had keeper Peter Crook not made three vital saves in the first haldf to deny Anthony Dudley twice and Danny Elliott.

“He played really well. I thought the back four did in the second half and gave us a good platform,” said Elliott.

“The lads will get sharper.”