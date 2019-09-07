Elliott rips into ‘complacent’ Boston United side following Bradford Park Avenue victory

Craig Elliott ripped into his Boston United side despite their 2-1 win over Bradford Park Avenue.

Victory moved the Pilgrims up to sixth in the National League North, and the manager finally earned his first win over Park Avenue.

But the manner of the result left him fuming.

“I’m angry. Maybe I flattened things in the dressing room but I couldn’t stop myself,” he said.

“I thought we were complacent from the first minute and we’re hanging on with five minutes to go, it should be 2-0.

“We haven’t played well. We’ve trained well and everything were in place but they took easy street today and it started from kick off, the first four passes were poor. That breeds through the team.

“It felt like everything was slow, too easy.”

Brad Abbott and Jordan Thewlis netted the vital goals before Brad Dockerty set pulses racing with an 83rd-minute consolation.

“We did better second half and did enough to win,” Elliott added.

“But the way we managed the game in the last seven minutes were horrendous. We need to wisen up.

“This league isn’t like that, you take your foot off the gas teams find you out.”