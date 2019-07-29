Elliott sets sights on lifting county cup, but first Boston United have to deal with Stamford old boys

Craig Elliott may have plenty of promotions on his CV, but the Boston United manager would love to get his hands on the Lincs Senior Cup.

Boston United host Evo-Stik South East Division side Stamford AFC in the quarter-finals of the county competition tonight, following their 4-2 victory over Scunthorpe United in round one.

Following last year’s 3-2 defeat to Lincoln United in the competition, Elliott admitted he didn’t approach the match in the right way.

With lessons learnt, he hopes to use the Lincs Senior Cup as an opportunity for his side to build momentum, just as Rob Scott and Paul Hurst did in their treble-winning 2009-10 campaign.

“It’s something I said to the players, it’s important,” Elliott told The Standard.

“I went on record last year as saying I was taken by surprise by losing the game.

“We treated it as a friendly and I should have taken it more seriously.

“We want to be competitive and use them as competitive games.”

Many of the Stamford contingent will need little introduction at the Jakemans Stadium.

Former manager Graham Drury and his assistant Paul Holden are now at the helm, while Dan Haystead, Harry Vince, Liam Adams and Charlie Ward are among the playing staff.

Loan-signing Jake Wright could feature for the Pilgrims after securing a move last week.

The winners will face either Gainsborough Trinity or Grantham Town in the semi-final.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.

