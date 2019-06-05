Elliott tipping York to be team to beat

Craig Elliott belives that York City could be the team to beat this season.

The Boston United boss says the Pilgrims’s former Football League rivals are his early pick for the National League North title.

“I think the league looks very tight this year, again a lot of teams who are capable of beating each other,” Elliott told The Standard.

“But if I had to pick I side then I think York could be the favourites.

“They’ve got a well-known manager who has done a good job since he came in and they’ve got a big fanbase as well.

“They haven’t had the best couple of seasons, but I think they’re a bit like Stockport.

“If they get it right and things click they could do well.”

The Minstermen are managed by former Newcastle United and Aston Villa player Steve Watson, who helped guide York out of a relegation scrap to 12th place last season.

But while Elliott thinks City could be pacesetters, he wants his United side to be up there alongside them.

“Obviously we want to be challenging,” he added

“It’s important we get off to a good start and build from there.”

This year’s National League North title race looks like it could be wide open, especially as last season’s top two sides Stockport County and Chorley gained promotion and the relegated National League sides all dropped into the Southern section.

However, beaten play-off finalists Spennymoor, as well as Brackley, Altrincham, Chester and Kidderminster Harriers will once again be among the teams hoping it could be their year.