Elliott to decide which trialists he wants at Boston United

It’s make your mind up time for Craig Elliott as the Boston United manager needs to decide which trialists he wants to keep at the Jakemans Stadium.

The Pilgrims boss said he was going to think hard following last night’s 3-1 friendly win at Worksop.

“It’s important we bring them in for the right reasons,” Elliott said.

“I thought there were some good displays from today,and some have trained with us from day one.

“I’ll make a few decisions on them.

“We still need another forward and another defender, whether that’s right back, centre back or both positions, to give us competition for places.”

Trialist F opened the scoring for United early on before George Green converted a 16th-minute penalty.

Steve McDonnell netted for Worksop before Jordan Thewlis had the final say.

UNITED: Willis (Crook 65), Byrne, Trialist D (Middleton 76), Trialist C (Shiels 65), Whittle, Trialist B (Platt 76), Thanoj (Abbott 46), Trialist E (Rollins 46), Green (Thewlis 72), Wafula (Clare 65), Trialist F (Jackson 76).

REF: Anthony Tankard.

ATT: 287.