Elliott to make decision on trailist’s Boston United future next week

Trialist Karl Byrne will discover whether he has a future at Boston United next week.

The 23-year-old Irishman netted a 30-yard screamer to seal the Pilgrims’ 2-1 friendly victory over Grimsby Town.

The former Frickley man, who can play down the right-hand side, has impressed manager Craig Elliott and will be given another chance to catch the eye at Worksop on Monday evening.

“A couple (of trialists) have really impressed me,” Elliott told The Standard.

“The lad who scored the goal, great goal, Karl Byrne. He’s come over from Ireland. He had a stint at Frickley and he’s been fantastic in training.

“His energy and drive has been brilliant. He came on and was one of our stand-out players and he scored a great goal.”

Byrne was one of three trialists given game time against the Mariners and appears to fit in with the squad structure Elliott is looking to create, particularly in defence.

The manager added: “He can play right midfield, but I wanted a contrast with Ben (Middleton), who’s a more defence-minded, aggressive defender. Karl likes to bomb on.

“We’ll look at him again on Monday and make a decision next week.”

With an eye on tweaking line-ups depending on the opposition, United are looking at different options in the full back role, aiming to have attack and defence-minded players at their disposal.

While Byrne and Middleton offer different things, it will be the same on the opposite flank with Alex Whittle, who Elliott describes as ‘a couple of weeks’ off full fitness at present, and Ashley Jackson.

“Different full backs will be needed in different games,” he continued.

Elliott also praised his summer recruits and familiar faces following the Mariners victory.

“I’ve said it’s important we take it seriously and every minute counts. Training, games - start as you mean to go on,” he said.

“It was a big night for players to introduce themselves to the people of Boston. First impressions are everything, but on the basis of what I’ve seen, a lot of people have done themselves a lot of good.

“I think we’ve got good options and different types of players, but good height in the right areas.”