Errors and missed chances leave Craig Elliott 'disappointed' as Boston United manager backs York City to win the title

Craig Elliott is backing York City to win the National League North... but was left 'disappointed' his Boston United side couldn't end the Minstermen's unbeaten start to the season.

Goals from Alex Kempster and Jordan Burrow secured a 2-1 victory at Bootham Crescent last night, opening up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Jay Rollins pulled one back for the Pilgrims, but it wasn't enough to get anything from a game packed with goalscoring opportunities.

"Fine margins in terms of chances," Elliott said.

"They're a good team. To push them right until the end, credit to the lads. But I thought we had four or five unbelievable chances (before the Boston goal).

"To not score one is disappointing. Then the two goals we did concede, both errors. That makes it even worse."

Kempster tapped home from close range after Peter Crook couldn't hold on to Andy Bond's curler.

"There's no blame on me, it was his first error of the season," Elliott said.

"He's just mis-read it. It happens, it's the life of the goalkeeper.

"He's been outstanding and it's unfortunate he's made an error tonight."

Burrow doubled the advantage after Boston switched off as York re-took a corner.

"We werent alive to it and i think he's got a yard on Aingey (Simon Ainge)," Elliott added.

"To lose the game on them two goals hurts even more."

Elliott, however, did have some praise for last night's hosts.

He said: "They're a great team, defensively very good. We got more chances than I thought we would.

"It's theirs to lose. they're a strong outfit and I don't see any other team being able to match them in terms of squad and size of the club. A good manager as well, so they're all set.

"But we wanted to be the first team to beat them, so I'm disappointed not to do that."