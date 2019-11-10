Everything Boston United fans need to know about the FA Cup’s second round draw

Boston United are into round two. Photo: @russelldossett (www.sportspictures.online)

When is the draw?

The draw will be held from 7pm on Monday evening. It will be live from Oakland’s Park, the home of Chichester City, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.

Can I watch it?

Indeed. The draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Who’s pulling the balls out?

Former Premier League strikers Dion Dublin and Mark Bright will decide who the Pilgrims fate in round two.

What number are Boston United?

Craig Elliott’s side are ball number 31.

Who are the big boys left in this round of the competition?

The Premier League and Championship clubs join the draw in round three. But League One sides Ipswich Town (to face Lincoln City in a replay), Sunderland (who face Gillingham in a replay) and Portsmouth (yet to face Harrogate) would be among some mouthwatering ties.

And the minnows?

There are certainly no easy games at this stage of the competition. But Chichester City, Maldon & Tiptree, Stourbridge (who face Eastleigh in a replay) and Kingstonian all play in divisions below Boston.

What’s the furthest I could travel for a game?

Away at Plymouth Argyle - the other Pilgrims - would be a 630-mile round trip from York Street. Makes the 420-mile trek to Carlisle United in the other direction feel like a pleasant stroll. Newport County, Forest Green Rovers, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers, Yeovil and Dover are also more than 175 miles each way from PE21.

In that case, what about a good old fashioned cup derby?

County rivals Lincoln City and Grimsby Town both face replays, as do near neighbours Peterborough United. Notts County are already through.

Any old scores to settle?

Portsmouth, Tranmere and Crewe Alexandra have all knocked United out of the competition over the years. But, let’s face it, they’re not alone.

Who don’t Boston want?

They say familiarity breeds contempt, and that’s definitely the case in cup football. Boston will probably want to avoid National League North rivals Altrincham or Darlington (who face Walsall in a replay) purely for something a little different.

Who does Craig Elliott want?

After four away wins against lower-league sides, the Pilgrims boss believes it is time for a ‘big’ tie at York Street before United move out this summer.

What do the players want?

Man-of-the moment Andi Thanoj says he’s not ready for this run to end, so he’d probably take a draw that looks more winnable on paper, if there is such a thing?

How have United previously fared in round two?

Boston have reached the FA Cup’s second round 11 times before, the most recent in 2005 and the first in 1934. They have recorded four victories at this stage of the competition, against Hereford United, Hitchin, Hartlepool and Derby County.

How did the Pilgrims get here?

They have recorded away wins at Stamford (4-0), Sutton Coldfield (1-0), Hednesford Town (1-0) and Carshalton Athletic (4-1). Remarkably Andi Thanoj is the leading scorer on this run, bagging three goals.

When is round two played?

Over the weekend of November 30.

And round three?